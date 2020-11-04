Opinion/Letter: Trump often generous to Americans in need

In 1986, a farmer took his own life on the morning his farm was to be auctioned, wrongly believing that his life insurance would pay enough to save the farm, which had been in the family for more than 100 years. Instead, the policy would not pay in case of suicide. A generous stranger read about this tragedy and paid off the remaining mortgage.

In 2013, a Black bus driver saved a suicidal young woman from jumping off a bridge. This same generous stranger sent the driver $10,000 as a thank you for a good deed.

In 1988, a rabbi's critically ill son needed to fly from New York to California for specialty care. This same generous stranger paid for a private flight for the child and rabbi.

In 2017, an Army corporal was killed in action in Afghanistan, and this same generous stranger sent his family a check for $25,000.

This generous man has committed many more acts of kindness. He obviously cares, and does not just spout empty rhetoric about promises to make the skies bluer and the grass greener.

This generous man is Donald Trump!