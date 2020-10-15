 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Trump has experience and accomplishments
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Trump has experience and accomplishments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Likeability is a trait you want in your close friends and associates.

However, for people in skill positions — such as surgeons, doctors, lawyers, accountants, airline pilots, top military leaders, corporation heads, and top elected officials — you need the traits of experience, competence, accomplishments, leadership and vision.

Donald Trump could stop some tweets and name calling. But for his experience, competence, accomplishments, leadership and vision, he deserves to be elected president for another four years.

Richard Franklin Smith

Albemarle County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert