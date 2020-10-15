Opinion/Letter: Trump has experience and accomplishments

Likeability is a trait you want in your close friends and associates.

However, for people in skill positions — such as surgeons, doctors, lawyers, accountants, airline pilots, top military leaders, corporation heads, and top elected officials — you need the traits of experience, competence, accomplishments, leadership and vision.

Donald Trump could stop some tweets and name calling. But for his experience, competence, accomplishments, leadership and vision, he deserves to be elected president for another four years.

Richard Franklin Smith

Albemarle County