Opinion/Letter: Trump has caused our loss of stature
Opinion/Letter: Trump has caused our loss of stature

A recent letter writer invited “intelligent people” to vote against the Biden-Harris ticket (“U.S. declines in stature,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 21). I respectfully disagree.

I simply do not understand how anyone could think that four more years of the egotistical, incompetent, mendacious, racist, and vulgar regime we have suffered for three and a half years would be the intelligent choice.

The headline summarizes the letter by saying that America has lost stature. That is true, but only because the current regime has turned us into a laughingstock among all people not throttled by dictators.

Thomas Noble

Albemarle County

