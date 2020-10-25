Opinion/Letter: Trump fails to keep important promises

The defense of President Trump in a letter to the editor of Oct. 1 (“Trump wins points by keeping his promises,” The Daily Progress) consists of three main points, to my way of thinking: Mr. Trump keeps his promises; promise keeping compensates for his massive ego; liberal media and sour grapes from the left are to blame for his not having accomplished more.

As for promises, there are two important promises he did not keep. According to CNN, Trump said that he would “absolutely” produce his tax returns if he were to run for office (which he has not done). What is he hiding?

The second promise was to get tough on Wall Street. He accused the financiers of “getting away with murder.” He gave that up as soon as he got elected, immediately employing three top advisors from Goldman Sachs.

As to point three, the blame game is a losing proposition, but we already agree that Mr. Trump is an angry man.