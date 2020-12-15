 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Trump could have a great retirement
Opinion/Letter: Trump could have a great retirement

Joe Biden and Barack Obama are very intelligent men. Donald Trump thinks he is an intelligent man.

Trump does not fare well when he has to deal with really intelligent people — lawyers, judges, veteran journalists, etc.

Trump lives in a fantasy world where he was again elected president. He kept wasting a lot of money and time trying to get courts to change the Nov. 3 election. Continuing to think he would win showed a total lack of understanding of our legal system.

There are lots of things he can still do. He is a rich man; he owns businesses, and has enough to retire and play golf every day. There will always be people who will still like him. He can have the best medical care money can buy.

What is he afraid of? Trump can hire all sorts of extra guards after he leaves the White House.

He is so much better off than most people in our society who have to worry about food, shelter, medical care — and worry about people in government who don’t really care.

The Bible says if we have food and clothing, we should be content because “we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it” (I Timothy 6:7-8).

Al Crabb

Charlottesville

Information link: https://biblehub.com/1_timothy/6-7.htm

