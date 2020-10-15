Opinion/Letter: Trump causes harm in opposing the ACA

The president of the United States was diagnosed with COVID-19. We can assume he has received the best medical care the United States has to offer.

While this is occurring, his administration continues its efforts before the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). If this happens, millions of Americans will lose their health insurance. Many then will not be able to afford any type of health care, much less the best.

Donald Trump tells Americans that he cares deeply for them. For four years, he has promised to replace the ACA with the best health insurance the world has ever known. To date, this has not happened.

I hope that as Americans vote this fall, they will remember that Donald Trump’s actions belie his words.

Wren Olivier

Albemarle County