 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Trump at heart of recent decline in America
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Trump at heart of recent decline in America

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

I found it a bit difficult to understand the author’s point in the letter “U.S. declines in stature” (The Daily Progress, Aug. 21). It would seem that he is unaware of the cause of the U.S. decline in the past four years.

“Intelligent people” can only hope and pray that the United States is not subjected to the same horrible leadership currently undermining our status in the world, spreading falsehoods at every opportunity, and harming citizens by ignoring the truths of the current pandemic.

The author says that if he were to make the decision to emigrate with his family today, he probably would go to Australia or New Zealand instead of to the United States, as he did 60 years ago.

If our current president is re-elected, perhaps that is where we all should go.

Charles Loftin

Albemarle County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert