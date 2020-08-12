You have permission to edit this article.
Opinion/Letter: Treat others as you wish to be treated
Opinion/Letter: Treat others as you wish to be treated

As the pandemic unfolded, it took me back to 1997 when I lost my 6-year-old son in a car accident. When he died, my entire being wanted to reject the reality of what had happened. People who live through this kind of catastrophic loss learn a new reality: We are not as in control of our lives as we thought.

The pandemic is destroying our lives in a way we have never experienced. We are all grieving. The stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Being isolated from each other and lacking human touch make the grief process that much harder.

People are angry. Some think blame will somehow change their reality, or that wearing a mask and social distancing are against their constitutional rights. Others are trying to strike a bargain by following only some of the recommendations. Many of us are depressed and frightened experiencing loss of income, lack of work, evictions — the list is endless.

Unlike a natural disaster, this reality is relentless and will continue to ravage our country unless everyone follows the medical guidelines. We cannot wait for a vaccine to be produced.

Jesus’ lessons and those of other religions tell us to treat others as we want to be treated. Social distancing and wearing a mask are not about taking away one’s freedom; they are about doing what we can for the good of all.

I invite you to pray that we can all work through our grief to achieve acceptance of this pandemic. We must join together to stop its spread in our nation and on our planet.

Ann F. Ridgeway

Madison County

