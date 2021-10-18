Opinion/Letter: Traffic light timing fails in Charlottesville

The Charlottesville City Council has stated numerous times how it wants the city to be green. I’m all for that, but council’s talk is simply style and has no substance.

Example: For nearly five years, the U.S. 250 Bypass heading east from 3 to 6:30 p.m. is bumper-to-bumper from Park Street to the Free Bridge. I have personally called the city traffic engineer and said, “Here is a simple fix. Just add thirty seconds to the light at Free Bridge allowing more traffic to move eastward.” This is not rocket science. The response is: We will look into it.

Isn’t that just another government excuse?

Additionally, traffic lights throughout the city could be better timed. It seems like every time I drive on Hydraulic Road, I get a green light and then the next light is red. Over and over. Again, this is not rocket science. There are things called computers and clocks that can be timed to alleviate this. It’s easy.

Stopping at nearly every traffic light wastes gas, adds hydrocarbons into our precious air and adds time to our travel. Come on, Charlottesville. If you want to go green, start with the simple things.