Opinion/Letter: Tough punishment is far from effective

I’m responding to George Will’s column, “Capital punishment is put on trial,” in The Daily Progress on April 26. He argues that one of the conservative objections to the death penalty is related to the legal protections for persons sentenced to death. He says because of the protections the death penalty “guarantee(s) that it will be too infrequent to serve the penological purpose of deterrence.”

The “penological purpose of deterrence” is a false but long-held belief that people will not commit crime because of how they will be punished. There is no proof that fear of punishment is a deterrent to crime.

It is not the delay in its implementation that makes the death sentence ineffective in deterrence. It is that punishment, including harsh sentences, does not deter crime.

Historically, great efforts were made to deter crime through harsher and harsher sentences. And, it hasn’t worked. In fact, incarceration seems to increase the likelihood another crime will be committed after a person is released from imprisonment.

That’s why Virginia should end mandatory minimum sentences in the next General Assembly session.

Catherine “Kate” E. Fraleigh

Charlottesville