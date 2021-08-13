Opinion/Letter: Too many Runion votes fail to serve Virginians

Too many Runion votes fail to serve Virginians
As I talk to voters here in Albemarle’s corner of Virginia’s 25th House of Delegates District, I’m struck by how few of them seem to have heard of the incumbent, Del. Chris Runion.
When I looked up Runion’s voting record during his first two years in the General Assembly, I found plenty of practical, bipartisan stances he’s taken — and a few votes I’d unreservedly applaud.
He’s also taken abundant positions at odds with my own politics. I don’t care for his opposition to bills to support immigrants and LGBTQ Virginians (even including schoolchildren), among other things — stances that tolerate continued bigotry against these groups.
I find many of the votes he’s taken especially odd, because I believe some principles shouldn’t be partisan.
In 2020, Runion voted against requiring the Department of Environmental Quality to tell Virginians when it discovered that an injurious substance had been discharged into state waters. He also voted that utility companies shouldn’t have to test or clean up polluted well water near their coal ash ponds.
Runion’s repeatedly voted to shield employers from harsher punishments for cheating, mistreating, or stealing wages and benefits from working Virginians. He’s voted against giving Virginia more power to investigate and remedy these wrongs. And he’s voted to protect companies that discriminate against, deny promotions to, or fire women for getting pregnant or having children.
In 2021, Runion voted against legalizing cannabis in Virginia, even after a preliminary study from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that, over time, it could create at least 11,000 new jobs for Virginians and $170 million or more each year in net new revenue if taxed at a rate of 25%.
We all deserve to know that our state’s waters are clean and safe. We all deserve to get paid what we’re owed for an honest day’s work. And we all deserve legislators who’ll vote for opportunities to create new jobs while easing the state’s tax burden.
In light of this, and based on his voting record, I can understand why Del. Runion might prefer to remain unknown.
Nathan Alderman
Albemarle County