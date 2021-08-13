Opinion/Letter: Too many Runion votes fail to serve Virginians

Too many Runion votes fail to serve Virginians

As I talk to voters here in Albemarle’s corner of Virginia’s 25th House of Delegates District, I’m struck by how few of them seem to have heard of the incumbent, Del. Chris Runion.

When I looked up Runion’s voting record during his first two years in the General Assembly, I found plenty of practical, bipartisan stances he’s taken — and a few votes I’d unreservedly applaud.

He’s also taken abundant positions at odds with my own politics. I don’t care for his opposition to bills to support immigrants and LGBTQ Virginians (even including schoolchildren), among other things — stances that tolerate continued bigotry against these groups.

I find many of the votes he’s taken especially odd, because I believe some principles shouldn’t be partisan.

In 2020, Runion voted against requiring the Department of Environmental Quality to tell Virginians when it discovered that an injurious substance had been discharged into state waters. He also voted that utility companies shouldn’t have to test or clean up polluted well water near their coal ash ponds.