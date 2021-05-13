Opinion/Letter: Too many in power have the wrong values

Why aren’t important problems in the U.S. being addressed?

I believe it is because of greed and power primarily, assisted by ideology that many times includes hate, religious intolerance and the rejection of true democracy — but also because of ignorance and indifference.

Many of those in power perceive wealth as the most important “value” (outside of things like family, service, etc.), although they will not own up to this. Some Republicans want to commodify everything, resulting primarily in wealth attainment for the powerful few at the expense of everyone and everything else.

Many in power have overcome problems, so, to them, nothing needs to change. They ignore the privilege, luck, inheritance that they may have had. They see many problems as individual issues and not as problems that societies need to address. Therefore they blame individuals for their problems and ignore causes like systemic racism, poverty wages, lack of health care.

Democracy requires accountability. The Republican power structure showed that it values some form of authoritarianism/plutocracy, not democracy, when many of its leaders rejected accountability for those who instigated violence against Congress and ignored the presidential voting results.