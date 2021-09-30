Opinion/Letter: Today's students: Brave and brilliant

I have been a classroom teacher, librarian and proud mama at Mountain View Elementary School for the past 18 years.

Every Friday, our superintendent of schools, Dr. Matt Haas, sends an update highlighting the remarkable work of my colleagues across the county from nurses, to teachers, to bus drivers, to custodians. It is impossible to adequately give praise to the hundreds of employees: teaching assistants, mechanics, technology support and human resources staff, to name a few — and I am sure I am leaving out many more.

Yet we are missing the bull’s eye, the truly courageous heroes of modern education in a pandemic environment. The students. They take my breath away.

Now, if I said their ready-to-learn behavior and academic skills were exemplary across the board, my nose would grow about a foot. Some days a foot and a half.

But they are trying. They are hungry to learn. They are bringing everything they’ve got, even if all they can scrape together is a backpack on their shoulders and a mask on their face. Hey, I have days like that, too.