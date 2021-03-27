Opinion/Letter: To save monarchs, propagate milkweed

Thank you to The Daily Progress for the educational story about the endangered monarch butterflies and the common milkweed plant that is host to their eggs and caterpillars (“Now’s the time to plan a monarch-friendly garden,” March 23).

Anyone who’s been fortunate enough to view the phenomenon of a monarch’s emergence might agree with me that it is one of nature’s 14-day wonders, with golden beads encircling the chrysalis, leading to the magic of the emerging, moist butterfly.

The story acknowledged the importance of common milkweed — where monarchs lay their eggs and which acts as the caterpillars’ sole source of food — and mentioned how to obtain the plant.

Personally, I’ve not seen common milkweed for sale. Readers would be doing the monarchs a favor by dedicating a plot or several plots in their gardens to milkweed. Requesting some from gardeners who successfully grow the common milkweed is a way to help these beautiful, native pollinators. Transplanting them may ensure that readers can then offer them to others after the plants have become established.

Milkweed is attractive, its seeds flying out from the teardrop-shaped pods like delicate, airborne fairies — think the dancing seeds during “The Nutcracker” portion of Disney’s “Fantasia.”