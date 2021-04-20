Opinion/Letter: To honor Sacajawea, retain her city statue

To honor Sacajawea, retain her city statue
For unclear reasons, every 15 or 20 years we seem to reinterpret the Lewis and Clark statue in downtown Charlottesville. A shrill minority seems to corner the headlines until some action, positive or negative, is taken regarding the Shoshone Indian woman and her position relative to Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. Those with the loudest voices get the attention.
About 12 years ago, the issue was “settled” when Rose Ann Abrahamson, a descendant of Sacajawea, came to Charlottesville to participate in a ceremony when a plaque was dedicated in the Shoshone woman’s honor.
The Daily Progress reported that Abrahamson said she was “...was very impressed at the steps the city had taken to give tribute to the Native American woman. The plaque, she said, was for all women.”
The sign now reads in part: “This plaque is dedicated to Sacajawea, whose contribution of traditional and cultural knowledge, with courage and bravery, earned her recognition in the chronicles of American History.”
More recently, members of the Charlottesville City Council disagreed and voted to remove the statue. Abrahamson returned, at which point she remarked that the statue shows Sacajawea “cowering and recoiling.”
We are emerging from a pandemic where hundreds of thousands of our fellow Americans have died and millions have lost their jobs. Let’s pour our efforts into alleviating hunger in Central Virginia and extending broadband access so that all area children, regardless of status, have an equal chance at virtual education.
Let us honor Sacajawea by simply changing the spelling of her name on the plaque so it matches that on the statue and being grateful that, unlike citizens in the rest of the country, we are reminded on a daily basis of a young woman with the spirit of help and adventure. She doesn’t deserve to be moved or tucked away in some corner.
John H. Post
Albemarle County