Opinion/Letter: Time to get tough on vaccination resistance

Time to get tough on vaccination resistance

Enough is enough. COVID cases are climbing (quadrupled in Virginia in the past 30 days), health care systems in some hard hit areas are again are nearing 100% occupancy, health care professionals again find themselves facing daily exposure and burnout, and the stock market has been fluctuating due to investor fears of another virus surge. Yet, a new poll is out showing that vaccination resistance continues to harden.

I am fed up with this narrative being driven by people either too stupid or too stubborn to get vaccinated. The dangling of carrots aimed at enticing these people to get vaccinated has not been successful. It is time to start wielding the stick.

Government entities (local, state, federal, all of the above?) need to implement phased lockdown protocols tied to vaccination rates: The lower the rate, the tighter the restrictions. If these people truly want a return to normalcy, all they have to do is roll up their sleeves like the rest of us. It is past time to stop tap dancing around them and to start holding them accountable for their irresponsibility.

John Early

Albemarle County