Opinion/Letter: Time ripe for mental health crisis center

Time ripe for mental health crisis center

As noted in recent Daily Progress editorials, gaps in state funding for community-based mental health services and supports are causing an over-reliance on Virginia’s public mental health hospitals. This has contributed to the closing of some state hospitals to new admissions.

The admissions freeze was not unanticipated. State hospital censuses exceeded 100% even prior to pandemic. This pressure, coupled with COVID-exacerbated workforce shortages, made accepting new patients untenable. The best way forward is for Virginia to re-imagine and adequately fund community-based mental health care and supports proven to reduce the need for hospitalization.

One such intervention is establishing Crisis Receiving Centers, which are open 24/7 and accept anyone experiencing distress caused by mental illness. Individuals accessing CRCs receive immediate interventions from interdisciplinary teams to begin addressing their clinical needs and social determinants of health.