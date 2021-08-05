Opinion/Letter: Time ripe for mental health crisis center

Time ripe for mental health crisis center
As noted in recent Daily Progress editorials, gaps in state funding for community-based mental health services and supports are causing an over-reliance on Virginia’s public mental health hospitals. This has contributed to the closing of some state hospitals to new admissions.
The admissions freeze was not unanticipated. State hospital censuses exceeded 100% even prior to pandemic. This pressure, coupled with COVID-exacerbated workforce shortages, made accepting new patients untenable. The best way forward is for Virginia to re-imagine and adequately fund community-based mental health care and supports proven to reduce the need for hospitalization.
One such intervention is establishing Crisis Receiving Centers, which are open 24/7 and accept anyone experiencing distress caused by mental illness. Individuals accessing CRCs receive immediate interventions from interdisciplinary teams to begin addressing their clinical needs and social determinants of health.
CRCs dramatically decrease police involvement in behavioral health crisis and emergency department use. Research shows that after that CRC stays of less than 24 hours, 75% or participants no longer meet criteria for involuntary inpatient treatment. CRC availability would reduce the need for inpatient care and promote the decriminalization of mental illness.
Partner for Mental Health, a nonprofit advocacy and direct service provider, has long advocated for a CRC. We now have the opportunity to launch one locally. Gov. Ralph Northam has allocated federal funds for the development of CRCs, and the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has requested proposals from localities to fund initiation.
Partner for Mental Health stands ready to work with Charlottesville-Albemarle community in pursuing the establishment of a CRC so our community can better meet the needs of its residents with mental illness. We believe the local CRC must be built of a foundation of anti-racists, strengths-based, trauma-informed care and support endorsed by community members closely impacted by mental illness.
Anna Mendez
Charlottesville
Anna Mendez is executive director of Partner for Mental Health.