Opinion/Letter: Time is ripe for action on climate change

While our country is under attack from COVID-19 and white supremacists, the other major threat is heating up. The Jan. 15 story in The Daily Progress, “Excessive warming struck again in 2020,” reminds us that the trend is toward a hotter climate.

The changing climate will remake the conditions under which we live, as the number of days each year with a heat index over 105 degrees in our area will increase from 10 per year to 60 by 2050; coastal areas will flood; an increase in pests and droughts will affect crops; and disasters such as major wildfires and stronger hurricanes will increase.

Now is the time to take action to reduce these negative effects. If we wait, it will cost more to make the changes, and we will spend vast sums on disaster relief and rebuilding.

The foundation of any plan should be what’s called the carbon fee and dividend system. Putting a steadily rising fee on carbon pollution and giving the money back to the American people is well-researched to be effective in reducing greenhouse gases while encouraging economic growth. It will do the job while encouraging innovation and protecting lower and middle income families.