Opinion/Letter: Time is now to deter gerrymandering

On Nov. 3, voters will have the choice — for the first time in Virginia’s history — to end the current system where politicians manipulate our district lines to increase their own political power. That’s why we should vote “yes” on Amendment 1 to end partisan gerrymandering.

In the Sept. 7 Daily Progress, the authors of “Let computers, statistics set districts” state their opposition to the anti-gerrymandering amendment because they think that computer algorithms are a better way to design political districts.

What they don’t seem to realize or acknowledge is that if the amendment is defeated, we continue with the same unfair partisan gerrymandering process for at least 10 more years. Amendment 1 is our only chance this decade to change the system. There is no other option.

Moreover, if the amendment passes, the bipartisan redistricting commission will use experts like those to whom the authors refer to help draw fair lines.

If voters want a fairer, less partisan process, the only option is to vote “yes” on Amendment 1.

We cannot wait another 10 years to end unfair districts that undermine Virginian’s voters. Vote “yes” on Amendment 1.

Carol P. Wise

Albemarle County