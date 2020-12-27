Opinion/Letter: Tighten COVID rules on big operations

Tighten COVID rules on big operations
Gov. Ralph Northam recently issued new guidance to help curb the exponentially rising numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic, notably restricting social gatherings to less than 10 people, imposing curfews, and limiting indoor seating at restaurants.
To the degree it helps prevent people from becoming sick and dying, I am sure all small businesses want to do their part. I am a physician myself and also happen to own a small business, Decades Arcade. We have gone above and beyond any restrictions the governor has put in place, and we strive to make my business the safest indoor space one can visit. I owe that much to my customers as a physician.
Unfortunately, Northam’s focus seems to have been entirely on small business venues like mine, including restaurants, bars, and theaters — the non-essential businesses of the state, if you will. Despite these restrictions on how we run our businesses, I can drive by any Walmart, Lowe’s, Target, Best Buy, Kroger, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, CVS, or pretty much any corporate big-box entity and see parking lots full of cars and a welcoming entrance door with few restrictions, if any, in place. All customers seem to be welcome, any time of day, in any number desired.
Maybe there is a mask required sign at the door, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and a few social distancing markers on the floor, but that’s it. Enforcement seems non-existent. We label these “essential businesses.” No one would ever claim that a little arcade like mine falls into that category. But being “essential” and operating in ways that don’t fully help curb infection in this pandemic are two different matters entirely.