Opinion/Letter: Tighten COVID rules on big operations

Tighten COVID rules on big operations

Gov. Ralph Northam recently issued new guidance to help curb the exponentially rising numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic, notably restricting social gatherings to less than 10 people, imposing curfews, and limiting indoor seating at restaurants.

To the degree it helps prevent people from becoming sick and dying, I am sure all small businesses want to do their part. I am a physician myself and also happen to own a small business, Decades Arcade. We have gone above and beyond any restrictions the governor has put in place, and we strive to make my business the safest indoor space one can visit. I owe that much to my customers as a physician.

Unfortunately, Northam’s focus seems to have been entirely on small business venues like mine, including restaurants, bars, and theaters — the non-essential businesses of the state, if you will. Despite these restrictions on how we run our businesses, I can drive by any Walmart, Lowe’s, Target, Best Buy, Kroger, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, CVS, or pretty much any corporate big-box entity and see parking lots full of cars and a welcoming entrance door with few restrictions, if any, in place. All customers seem to be welcome, any time of day, in any number desired.