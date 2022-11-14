 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Throneburg was a good candidate

I feel and hope that Josh Throneburg takes pride in a campaign run with integrity and concern for the constituents of Congressional District 5. I did my small part as I feel our district needs someone with his commitment to the needs of the citizens - someone who would represent us fairly and rationally with our interests at heart. I liked his promise to work across party lines, as this is so badly needed in our current political climate

I commend him, his family and the team of Josh for Virginia for a great effort. And I hope we will hear from him again.

Catherine Zuver

Charlottesville

