Opinion/Letter: Three Biden failures, and he's only started

President Biden signed 22 executive orders in his first week in office compared to four for President Trump, after implying during an interview in October 2020 that he would minimize the use of executive orders. He looks less presidential and more like a bureaucrat clearing out his in-box before the weekend.

Does anyone understand yet exactly how President Biden’s plan will combat the coronavirus pandemic? He recently said that “nothing can change the trajectory of the COVID pandemic over the next several months,” and has admitted that inoculations will take a lot longer than he expected.

Finally, Biden’s call for national unity shows that he manages by soothing words and pandering. It’s true that elections have consequences and his 51.3% of the popular vote won him the presidency, but his call for national unity rings empty when he makes no attempt to accommodate the views of all Americans. You can’t demand unity. It must be earned by actions.

Robert Gordon White III

Albemarle County