Opinion/Letter: Threat to tree health can be addressed
Opinion/Letter: Threat to tree health can be addressed

Do people with English ivy climbing their trees realize that their trees will eventually weaken and die and possibly fall down in a wind storm?

For so long, I have driven the streets and roads of Charlottesville and environs, concerned about the hundreds of trees I see being strangled by ivy.

There is an easy answer, but it takes time.

Cut the ivy at the bottom of your tree and leave the ivy to die. It might take a year. Pull up the ivy at the root of the tree. Keep at it, as this is a vigorous plant.

Do not immediately pull the ivy off the tree, because the ivy has embedded in the tree and you will pull off the bark.

Let the ivy die, and eventually you will see it hanging away from the tree. You can try to pull it off the tree then.

Be patient. You will be rewarded.

Mary Lyle Preston

Albemarle County

