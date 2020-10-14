Opinion/Letter: This election is about our rights, liberties

She stands in the New York Harbor, welcoming folks who arrive on our shores. She holds her torch high and promises them a new life and a new chance. She gazes across the harbor and the city, watching life change over the years. Not only is her promise to wanderers from afar, it is to our citizens as well. She stands tall as she protects our rights as Americans and reminds us of our responsibilities to our country, our fellow citizens and our democracy.

She is Lady Liberty.

In an enormous marble building in Washington, another woman sat in an impressive chair. She was small and delicate in feature. Large glasses and a big smile welcomed all who visited her. Her manner was quiet and reserved. But her mind was brilliant and quick. She fought for our citizens, helping to form fair and equal laws. Fought for our rights to be equal in all aspects of our lives. Many call her an icon, a hero, a woman who will never be forgotten.

She is Ruth Bader Ginsberg.