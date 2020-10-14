Opinion/Letter: This election is about our rights, liberties

She stands in the New York Harbor, welcoming folks who arrive on our shores. She holds her torch high and promises them a new life and a new chance. She gazes across the harbor and the city, watching life change over the years. Not only is her promise to wanderers from afar, it is to our citizens as well. She stands tall as she protects our rights as Americans and reminds us of our responsibilities to our country, our fellow citizens and our democracy.
She is Lady Liberty.
In an enormous marble building in Washington, another woman sat in an impressive chair. She was small and delicate in feature. Large glasses and a big smile welcomed all who visited her. Her manner was quiet and reserved. But her mind was brilliant and quick. She fought for our citizens, helping to form fair and equal laws. Fought for our rights to be equal in all aspects of our lives. Many call her an icon, a hero, a woman who will never be forgotten.
She is Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Lady Liberty and RBG are sisters. Holding high our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Giving everyone the chance to succeed in living their dreams. They both hold us accountable for supporting our country and helping it move forward as each generation passes.
We are at a crossroads in 2020. Will we continue to take pride in Lady Liberty and RBG? Do we look to our Constitution and Bill of Rights to help us move forward? Do we promise all their “unalienable rights” to “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness”? Do we believe all people are “created equal”? Do we work to do better so that all can find the American Dream?
The choice is clear. We must take a new path with leaders who put our country and our citizens first.
Sandra J. Cook
Fluvanna County
Information link: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration/what-does-it-say
