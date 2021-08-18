Opinion/Letter: 'Thin blue line' saved the nation this year

It was a moving experience for my wife and me to hear the testimony of the four police officers whom the House select committee questioned regarding the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.
I am not one who gives credence to conspiratorial theories about current events, although some conspiracies of course are real and factual. I am also usually optimistic about the security of our country and not given to worrying about dire outcomes that might be imagined.
But having thought about the elaborate planning that took place well in advance of Jan. 6, I now believe that we owe our country’s very survival to that badly battered, thin blue line of police officers who put their bodies in the way and delayed the mob’s progress long enough for Congress to escape to safety.
If the mob had succeeded in capturing members of Congress and taking them hostage or doing them harm, no one could have restrained Donald Trump from declaring a state of emergency under martial law, and — especially since the departments of justice and defense were still in his hands — no one could ever have removed him from power. Surely, something like this was already in his mind even before he first ran for office in 2016, threatening that the election was being “rigged,” a threat that he repeated before the 2020 election as well.
Obviously, his totalitarian tactic of the Big Lie was already familiar to his key supporters. And I am convinced that we are still in danger, so long as Trump and his key supporters in Congress are still at large.
In 1787, Benjamin Franklin introduced our newly formed government in a comment often paraphrased as “a republic — if you can keep it.”
Since Jan. 6, thanks to a few loyal law enforcement officers, we still have our government. But what of you and me? Can we do anything equally valiant to preserve it?
Yes, use our opportunity to win every free election against Trump-like candidates who are surfacing everywhere, and keep in touch with freely elected leaders and legislators, reminding them that we are all fighting for truth and freedom, not for lies and fascism.
Chuck Hawkins
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-longstanding-history-calling-elections-rigged-doesnt-results/story?id=74126926
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/nation/a-republic-if-you-can-keep-it-did-ben-franklin-really-say-impeachment-days-favorite-quote/