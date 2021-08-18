Opinion/Letter: 'Thin blue line' saved the nation this year

It was a moving experience for my wife and me to hear the testimony of the four police officers whom the House select committee questioned regarding the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

I am not one who gives credence to conspiratorial theories about current events, although some conspiracies of course are real and factual. I am also usually optimistic about the security of our country and not given to worrying about dire outcomes that might be imagined.

But having thought about the elaborate planning that took place well in advance of Jan. 6, I now believe that we owe our country’s very survival to that badly battered, thin blue line of police officers who put their bodies in the way and delayed the mob’s progress long enough for Congress to escape to safety.