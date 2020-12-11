Opinion/Letter: The way is open to combat climate change

One reason I live in Central Virginia is because I like warm weather. But by mid-century, when we start seeing as many as 30 100-degree days each year, the Virginia summer will be hostile to the outdoor activities many of us love.
I’d like to add to the column on climate change by Eugene Robinson in the Dec. 7 Daily Progress. He noted that climate change has been scientifically proven and that we can slow it down by reducing carbon emissions.
Joe Biden plans to promote clean energy and economic growth at the same time. It makes sense, but a divided Congress will make legislation difficult to pass. However, bipartisan legislation leads to longer lasting change. There is already a bill before the House of Representatives that should form the backbone of any bipartisan climate plan.
HR 763 is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. If enacted, it would put a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels and give the money back to the American people. Popular with economists, it’s a market-based and revenue neutral way to spur innovation and change.
It costs the government nothing and relies on personal choice, which appeals to conservatives. Returning the money to everyone in equal monthly checks will offset the increased cost of fuel, so that people with low to middle incomes will come out ahead. This is justice, which is important to liberals.
According to its advocates, HR 763 would reduce carbon emissions by 40% in 12 years. This is not enough in itself, but it’s a major start. And, say supporters, it will add 2.1 million jobs to the economy over 10 years.
Before they co-sponsor such a bill, our members of Congress need to hear that the will of the American people is behind it. Read up on the bill at https://energyinnovationact.org/how-it-works; then take a couple of minutes to call or email Representative-elect Bob Good, Sen. Mark Warner, and Sen. Tim Kaine. Ask them to back carbon fee and dividend when the bill is introduced in the next session. It could be a huge, bipartisan beginning.
Bonnie J. Redding
Fluvanna County
Information links:
https://vpm.org/news/articles/6135/by-midcentury-virginia-could-see-30-days-per-year-with-100-degree-heat-index
https://citizensclimatelobby.org/energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act/
