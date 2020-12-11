Opinion/Letter: The way is open to combat climate change

One reason I live in Central Virginia is because I like warm weather. But by mid-century, when we start seeing as many as 30 100-degree days each year, the Virginia summer will be hostile to the outdoor activities many of us love.

I’d like to add to the column on climate change by Eugene Robinson in the Dec. 7 Daily Progress. He noted that climate change has been scientifically proven and that we can slow it down by reducing carbon emissions.

Joe Biden plans to promote clean energy and economic growth at the same time. It makes sense, but a divided Congress will make legislation difficult to pass. However, bipartisan legislation leads to longer lasting change. There is already a bill before the House of Representatives that should form the backbone of any bipartisan climate plan.

HR 763 is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. If enacted, it would put a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels and give the money back to the American people. Popular with economists, it’s a market-based and revenue neutral way to spur innovation and change.