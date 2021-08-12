Opinion/Letter: The unvaccinated ought not endanger others

I think the French got it right with their approach to COVID: Unless you have a medical reason, if you are working in health care, in the hospitality industry, in schools, in the public sector generally and you want a paycheck, get vaccinated.

If you want to eat out or go to movies, get vaccinated.

Otherwise stay home, turn on Fox News or read your favorite conspiracy theories, but don’t put my friends and my friends’ kids at risk. The land of the free doesn't have to be the land of the stupid.

Burkhard Spiekermann

Albemarle County