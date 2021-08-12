 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: The unvaccinated ought not endanger others
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: The unvaccinated ought not endanger others

  • 0

I think the French got it right with their approach to COVID: Unless you have a medical reason, if you are working in health care, in the hospitality industry, in schools, in the public sector generally and you want a paycheck, get vaccinated.

If you want to eat out or go to movies, get vaccinated.

Otherwise stay home, turn on Fox News or read your favorite conspiracy theories, but don’t put my friends and my friends’ kids at risk. The land of the free doesn't have to be the land of the stupid.

Burkhard Spiekermann

Albemarle County

Information link: https://apnews.com/article/government-and-politics-europe-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-21beeb79952619bd84d9b87380d2deb2

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert