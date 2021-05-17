Opinion/Letter: The slow burn of climate change demands action

Slow but real, climate change demands action

On May 11, in a letter to the editor in The Daily Progress headlined “No global warming at this residence,” a writer skeptically asked, “So where the Sam Hill is all this ‘global warming’?”

Well, I’m sure that, after the alarm bells rang and as the lower levels were filling with water, some of the passengers on the upper floors of the Titanic initially doubted the warnings of the crew and demanded to know “where the Sam Hill is all the water?” Especially as their room was perfectly dry and, rather than going down, was actually rising up out of the water as the ship tilted — and anyway, everyone knew that the ship was unsinkable...

While sinking, some parts of a ship can first rise out of the water, so some passengers’ first sensations would have been of going up, not down.

But then, as we know, eventually the rising water reached the upper levels. And the only question on the passengers’ lips at that point likely was “Dear God, why?”