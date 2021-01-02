Opinion/Letter: The past may carry information into future

Have you ever felt like you have been in a certain place before? Smelled a certain scent that only you could smell? Discovered a certain talent you never knew you had? Looked at a child and said he/she acts just like a relative that lived long ago? Dreamed about people that you can’t recognize? Closed your eyes at night and seen visions of valleys, houses, streams, etc.? These are just a few things that you may relate to.

Genetically, we inherit so many things from our ancestors: eye color, skin color, hair texture, height, etc.

In my opinion, like inheriting genes, we also inherit memories, experiences, feelings, dreams, etc. from our ancestors. This could explain the people in our dreams we don’t recognize when we close our eyes at night. The feeling we have when we feel as if we have been in a similar place before.

One day a coworker told me she was handwashing dishes and there were spots in the pan that she couldn’t remove, so she reached into the freezer and grabbed some ice and started to rub it over the spots. The ice did the trick. She said she had never used or done this trick before. It is my belief she has done this before, maybe a hundred years ago or even further back.