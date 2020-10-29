Opinion/Letter: That herd immunity thing will be just fine

Satire: I like the idea that President Trump is floating concerning herd immunity. For one thing, only a few of us old folks will die. I don't mind dying to aid in his Wall Street recovery. Anybody else with me?

With some of us old folks gone, the burden on Social Security will ease. And the overpopulation worries will ease. And since African Americans are more likely to die from the virus, Trump’s white-supremacist buddies will have fewer black lives to matter. And I guess the significantly lower percentage of lethal cases in the younger population must not be significant, unless those people mind dying for the recovery.