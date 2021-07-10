Opinion/Letter: Thanks to volunteers, staff for successful vaccine site

On July 2, University of Virginia Health concluded its operations at the COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Seminole Square. UVa Health has now administered more than 121,000 COVID vaccinations. Since its opening on Jan. 31, this location — which our team affectionately dubbed "Big Shots" — has administered more than 63,000 doses. Reaching this milestone wouldn't have been possible without a true team effort.

Hundreds of UVa Health team members and community volunteers supported this vaccination effort, including 675 people who administered vaccines and 162 volunteers who served as screeners and greeters.

I'm so grateful to each one for devoting their time and energy to serving our community and getting our neighbors vaccinated as quickly as possible.

So, to all who made this possible: Thank you for coordinating, scheduling, supplying, staffing, and administering. But most of all, thank you for caring. Our community is safer because of your efforts.

While we have closed our Big Shots location, our incredible team will still administer COVID-19 vaccines in and around our community.

Wendy Horton

Charlottesville

Wendy Horton is chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Medical Center. Vaccinations are now available at UVa Health's COVID Clinic on the first floor of the West Complex, located at 1300 Jefferson Park Ave. To make an appointment, call 434-297-4829.