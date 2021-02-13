 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Thanks to Paramount for providing respites
What a joy it has been since summer to buy a ticket, dress up and experience a beloved movie at the Paramount Theater.

Just about every other entertainment venue has been closed, but my husband and I have been treated to socially distanced art-house movies; classic, foreign and children’s films; documentaries; British theater, and Met operas.

We send our thanks to the staff and generous donors for keeping the blade alight, the doors open and the small numbers of grateful patrons welcome and safe.

Helen Steele

Albemarle County

