Opinion/Letter: Thanks to Dominion for program benefiting Black universities

Recently, my company, SteppeMedia, participated in a trip by boat with a group of community leaders to visit the wind farm currently under construction by Dominion Energy, just off the coast near Virginia Beach. The wind farm is an amazing engineering and architectural wonder. When it is completed, thousands of homes will have a new source of energy.

The tour itself lasted about five hours, which allowed the opportunity to engage with the other attendees and Dominion Energy staff in conversations that covered a bit of everything. We learned that Dominion was also focusing on sustainability back on the mainland by contributing $35 million to historically Black colleges and universities through its six-year HBCU Promise program.

HBCUs make up approximately 3% of all colleges and universities in the United States, while enrolling 10% of all African American students and producing nearly 20% of all African American graduates. But most students face financial hurdles along the way, with 72% taking on debt as they work and fight to complete their degrees.