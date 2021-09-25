Opinion/Letter: Thanks to Dominion for program benefiting Black universities

Recently, my company, SteppeMedia, participated in a trip by boat with a group of community leaders to visit the wind farm currently under construction by Dominion Energy, just off the coast near Virginia Beach. The wind farm is an amazing engineering and architectural wonder. When it is completed, thousands of homes will have a new source of energy.
The tour itself lasted about five hours, which allowed the opportunity to engage with the other attendees and Dominion Energy staff in conversations that covered a bit of everything. We learned that Dominion was also focusing on sustainability back on the mainland by contributing $35 million to historically Black colleges and universities through its six-year HBCU Promise program.
HBCUs make up approximately 3% of all colleges and universities in the United States, while enrolling 10% of all African American students and producing nearly 20% of all African American graduates. But most students face financial hurdles along the way, with 72% taking on debt as they work and fight to complete their degrees.
HBCUs also have a proven track record for setting students up for success. “AN HBCU graduate can expect to earn an additional $927,000 in their lifetime, which is 56% more” than they would receive without an HBCU degree or certificate, says the UNCF; and “eight HBCUs were among the top 20 institutions to award the most science and engineering bachelor’s degrees between 2008-2012,” according to the same source.
Dominion’s HBCU Promise program is a substantial investment in the lives of Black people and Black institutions, with $25 million in funding being provided to select universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, and an additional “$10 million scholarship fund [that] will support African American and other minority students across the company’s service territory,” again according to the UNCF.
Dominion Energy’s contribution is a major investment not only for the long-term sustainability of HBCUs, but also for generating greater opportunity for Black and other minority students to pursue the American dream through quality higher education accessibility.
Thank you, Dominion Energy!
Milton Steppe
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://uncf.org/the-latest/11-schools-to-benefit-from-dominion-energys-35m-higher-education-equity-initiative
https://uncf.org/the-latest/the-numbers-dont-lie-hbcus-are-changing-the-college-landscape