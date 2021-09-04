Opinion/Letter: Thanks to all who helped honor veterans

What a pleasure it was to see “Seas the Day a big hit” in The Daily Progress edition of Aug. 30. The story covered the event accurately, capturing the mood as well as the relevant facts about the event, which honored veterans of our Armed Services.

As one of the planners and volunteers within West Point Society of Monticello for the event, I want to emphasize how important it was to have knowledgeable staff members from the many veteran support organizations that set up displays at Seas the Day.

Heartfelt thanks from us planners, the guests who attended, and our community go to the many organizations — most prominently Mission BBQ and the Jive Cowboys band — that donated services and funds to make the event happen.

Finally, the event was possible only because of the enthusiastic, creative engagement of the staff of Albemarle County Parks and Recreation.

Thank you for your interest in our veterans!

Philip Clark

Greene County