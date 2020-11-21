Opinion/Letter: Thanks for supporting health workers, others

Over the past nine months, we’ve seen many challenges — challenges as individuals and families, a community, and a nation. While I, like many others, will be glad to see an end to 2020, I remain thankful for many silver linings and blessings I’ve seen this year.
I’m especially thankful for how our team of providers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has come together to support our patients, families, community and each other during the pandemic. Every team member has done an amazing job stepping up, planning ahead and being flexible so we can provide the best care to our patients during these unusual times. The same goes for health-care workers — all heroes — throughout our community and region.
Outside of work, it’s been heartwarming to see so many families come together, slowing down and eliminating activities that can take so much attention away from the relationships and commitments that really count. Personally, I’ve enjoyed getting outside more with my family, and I know others have experienced the same.
I’ve also been touched by the many reports this year of how Good Samaritans have stepped up to help those in need — family members, neighbors or complete strangers. Reports like these affirm my faith in the basic goodness of people and our resilience to help others when times are tough.
Finally — but certainly not least of all — I’m extremely grateful to our community for the support you have shown Sentara Martha Jefferson and to other health-care providers in our region, as together we have ventured through these uncharted waters. My sincere thanks go to all of you for your prayers, kind words, messages of support and hope, and donations of supplies and funds. Your generosity has been one of the mainstays of our resolve to keep moving forward despite the challenges.
I wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season. May 2021 bring us all better times — but may we not forget the blessings and silver linings we’ve experienced throughout 2020.
Jonathan Davis
Albemarle County
Jonathan Davis is president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
