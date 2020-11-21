Opinion/Letter: Thanks for supporting health workers, others

Over the past nine months, we’ve seen many challenges — challenges as individuals and families, a community, and a nation. While I, like many others, will be glad to see an end to 2020, I remain thankful for many silver linings and blessings I’ve seen this year.

I’m especially thankful for how our team of providers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has come together to support our patients, families, community and each other during the pandemic. Every team member has done an amazing job stepping up, planning ahead and being flexible so we can provide the best care to our patients during these unusual times. The same goes for health-care workers — all heroes — throughout our community and region.

Outside of work, it’s been heartwarming to see so many families come together, slowing down and eliminating activities that can take so much attention away from the relationships and commitments that really count. Personally, I’ve enjoyed getting outside more with my family, and I know others have experienced the same.