Opinion/Letter: Thanks for addressing terrible mail service

The Feb. 15 editorial in The Daily Progress from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about our statewide U.S. Postal Service delivery woes was especially timely.

Feb. 15 was the fourth consecutive day our neighborhood had had no mail delivery. This included President's Day, Feb. 15, and Feb. 14; and no one got mail on Feb. 13 or Feb. 12, either. The roads were plowed early from the weekend storm and weren’t icy, so where was the mail?

We did get our daily newspapers delivered all those days.

There have been other days in the past year when the mail simply never shows up on our street. Some holiday cards and December magazines have only recently arrived, in early February. We’ve had to call creditors regarding late-arriving bills to us and payments to them.

Thanks to our two U.S. senators for tracking these statewide service delays, though we haven’t heard Virginia’s 5th District congressman weigh in this crucial issue. Congress and this administration cannot rid us soon enough of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and his destruction of this vital service that keeps our nation running.

Ann Overton

Albemarle County