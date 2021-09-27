Opinion/Letter: Textbooks too costly; use technology instead

In college, everything seems to revolve around spending money.

First we are hit with tuition costs and fees, but then we are knocked off our feet when it comes to textbook costs. There is nothing like getting into a class and finding out the price of the textbook. Oftentimes a single textbook can cost anywhere from $200 to $400, and, trust me, the costs of textbooks alone can add up real quick — sometimes as much as $1,200. The worst part is that there is often no other option.

Some students may opt to drop a class to avoid this cost, but many of the textbooks are for classes that are required for our major. It is either forfeit your education or forfeit your money, assuming you have it.

There is sometimes a sigh of relief if the instructor has opted for the use of Open Educational Resources, learning materials that are of free access to students, often by the use of technology.