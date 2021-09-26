Opinion/Letter: Terry McAuliffe and true American values

On Sept. 11, at a memorial service at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, former President George W. Bush gave us a description of real Americans. He noted that just as the passengers on Flight 93 came together to become “the instruments of rescue,” Americans in general became “an amazing, resilient, united people” in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

But since then, he noted, our country has become threatened by extremists domestically and abroad who are “children of the same foul spirit.” This appears to refer to the Donald Trump-incited extremists who assaulted our Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to undermine the outcome of our presidential election.

President Bush further noted that “so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment.”

On the same day, former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie, one-time advisor to Trump, spoke at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library about the unsupported allegations by Trump that he won the presidential election and stated: "All this lying has done harm to our nation, to our party, and to each other.” He reminded the audience of Republican values, among which were faith, decency, integrity, freedom, liberty, competence and truth.