Opinion/Letter: Terry McAuliffe and true American values

On Sept. 11, at a memorial service at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, former President George W. Bush gave us a description of real Americans. He noted that just as the passengers on Flight 93 came together to become “the instruments of rescue,” Americans in general became “an amazing, resilient, united people” in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
But since then, he noted, our country has become threatened by extremists domestically and abroad who are “children of the same foul spirit.” This appears to refer to the Donald Trump-incited extremists who assaulted our Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to undermine the outcome of our presidential election.
President Bush further noted that “so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment.”
On the same day, former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie, one-time advisor to Trump, spoke at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library about the unsupported allegations by Trump that he won the presidential election and stated: "All this lying has done harm to our nation, to our party, and to each other.” He reminded the audience of Republican values, among which were faith, decency, integrity, freedom, liberty, competence and truth.
These are values that Democrats and Republicans, other than Trump Republicans, likely support.
President Biden said recently in support of the successful defeat of a Republican effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom of California that “you either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you’ll get Donald Trump.” Virginians can either re-elect Terry McAuliffe for governor or you’ll get Donald Trump. The choice is simple: Elect Democrats who are here to help or a Trump Republican who is here to hate.
Join President Biden, former President George W. Bush, and former Gov. Chris Christie in supporting the values of real Americans. Elect Terry McAuliffe for governor on Nov. 2.
Jim Pyles
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.bushcenter.org/about-the-center/newsroom/press-releases/2021/09/remarks-president-bush-shanksville-9-11.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chris-christie-2020-election-republican-conspiracies/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/15/us/politics/midterms-california-republicans-newsom.html