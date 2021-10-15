Opinion/Letter: Teachers trustworthy in their important task

Teachers trustworthy in their important task

I’m not sure I agree with the editorial in the Oct. 4 Daily Progress, borrowed from The Free Lance-Star (“McAuliffe statement raises ire”), decrying gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s stance on parents “telling school what they should teach.”

In this strongly divided state, could parents come up with a consensus in regards what to teach in geography: Is the Earth round, flat or ovate? In civics: Is our electoral process reliable? In history: Who were the real heroes of the Civil War? In sex education … never mind.

I trust our teachers and educators with the minds of our children and thank them for the incredible task they must perform.

Conrad DeHaven

Charlottesville

Vaccination necessary

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose), unless exempted by a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.

Alvin Blake

Charlottesville