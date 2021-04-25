Opinion/Letter: Tax transparency could deter corruption

It has been said that power corrupts. Access to an almost unlimited amount of cash can also corrupt.

The Biden administration is proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure bill in addition to the recent $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. A trillion is 1,000 billion. How many billion-dollar infrastructure projects can you imagine? It beggars the imagination.

Nevertheless, the money will go somewhere. That easily leads to corruption.

I would feel much more comfortable with this infrastructure bill if it also included a provision that required the IRS to make public the tax returns of all elected federal officials. That includes the president, vice president and members of Congress. Transparency should not be an option decided by these individuals.

So much money will surely lead to some corruption, but with such a law we might be able to ensure that our elected representatives are not caught up in it.

John Pfaltz

Charlottesville