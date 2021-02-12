Opinion/Letter: Tax increase would compound problems

We are appalled at the possibility of raising real estate taxes during a pandemic.

Charlottesville officials were presented with a five-year capital improvements plan that, according to city staff, would need a 10-cent tax increase, phased in over five years, if all projects were to be funded as envisioned. City Council must decide what projects to prioritize and how to fund those selected for the upcoming budget year.

Businesses on Downtown Mall and elsewhere in Charlottesville are failing or departing because of the pandemic. A tax increase would cripple the business community by making it even harder to compete with lower-cost property in Albemarle County. What incentive does a business have to locate on the mall, knowing it might face increased rent because of rising real estate taxes?

This is the time for the city to live within its means, not to saddle businesses and homeowners with a tax wallop on top of reduced services and pandemic hardships.

The gigantic new buildings downtown will surely produce significant revenue once fully occupied. But occupancy will depend in part upon the attractiveness of the location. Without a thriving Downtown Mall, locating in Charlottesville will have less appeal.