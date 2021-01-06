Opinion/Letter: Tattered flags are a sign of disrespect

Twice recently, I have observed something that has prompted me to write today.

While on the road locally, I have spied two different pickup trucks. From the bumper stickers and signs on the vehicles, I see that the owners are gun-toting, God-fearing, Trump supporters who probably consider themselves good patriots. From my bumper stickers, they would most likely consider me a bleeding-heart-liberal hippie-dippie. Whether the other drivers realize it or not, I also consider myself a good patriot, and I love my country, warts and all.

My concern is that both these drivers displayed American flags on the outside of the vehicles. These flags were torn, faded, ragged pieces of cloth that were getting soaked as they fluttered in the rain.

This, to me, is the ultimate disrespect for the flag — not athletes and student athletes kneeling peacefully before the flag to make a point, offer support, and to start a conversation. It makes me sad to see Old Glory treated in such a way.

Willow Gale

Charlottesville