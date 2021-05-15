Opinion/Letter: Taking wildlife out of the wild isn't helpful

The story “Strict wildlife rules eyed” (The Daily Progress, May 10) did a good job clarifying the different points of view regarding the need to protect box turtles and other reptiles from poaching and over-collecting vs. the possible educational benefits of allowing children and their families to keep such animals as pets.

As the former editorial director of children’s publications at the National Wildlife Federation and editor-in-chief of Ranger Rick magazine, I’d argue that keeping a turtle or snake as a pet is one of the worst ways to educate children or anyone else about wildlife.

As the story stated, captive wild animals require diet and living conditions that only experts can provide. Furthermore, animals taken from the wild can carry dangerous diseases that can easily be transmitted to their keepers — especially to children. And when an animal dies while in the care of a child, which is highly likely, would any of the wild pet advocates claim that the child benefits from that experience?