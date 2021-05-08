Opinion/Letter: Take advantage of child-care subsidy expansion

Are you paying child-care costs for children 13 years old or younger? Or for children 18 years old or younger with special needs?

If so, then you may qualify for the newly expanded criteria for the Virginia Child Care Subsidy Program.

On March 18, Gov. Ralph Northam signed new criteria for the program based on increased family needs since the inception of COVID-19. The program is available to qualifying families for up to 12 months.

It’s no secret that the cost of child care can be unmanageable, often exceeding the average cost of monthly rent or mortgage payments. The Child Care Subsidy Program was implemented in 1996 to alleviate the burden of child-care costs to families who care for adolescents with special needs.

The program has been subject to criticism in the past due to would-be participants’ difficulty in qualifying. With the expanded criteria, however, qualifying is easier than ever. Furthermore, children under the age of 5 can now qualify regardless of their ability level.

Even if you or someone you know has attempted to enroll in the past but were declined, try again! There is very little wait to enroll and start receiving benefits.