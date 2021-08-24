Opinion/Letter: Take action to forestall destructive first strike

If hypersonic missiles or drones have a chance of first-strike capability — or if some countries just think, therefore don’t fear a retaliatory strike — then we need to take preventive steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons and perhaps even poison gas.

If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran or North Korea — or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia — we need an international freeze on new weapons of those sorts. There also should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify compliance with such a freeze. We need to have nations dismantle what they already have — again, with immediate inspection to verify.

Perhaps the way to do this is by establishing increased trade with these countries — increased economic ties might forestall destruction — while also threatening increased sanctions.

For Russia, we might also try diplomacy such as an invitation to join NATO. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give the country a choice between denuclearizing the Korean peninsula or having the West put enough arms in South Korea and nearby to allow us to destroy the North.