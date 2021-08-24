Opinion/Letter: Take action to forestall destructive first strike

If hypersonic missiles or drones have a chance of first-strike capability — or if some countries just think, therefore don’t fear a retaliatory strike — then we need to take preventive steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons and perhaps even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran or North Korea — or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia — we need an international freeze on new weapons of those sorts. There also should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify compliance with such a freeze. We need to have nations dismantle what they already have — again, with immediate inspection to verify.
Perhaps the way to do this is by establishing increased trade with these countries — increased economic ties might forestall destruction — while also threatening increased sanctions.
For Russia, we might also try diplomacy such as an invitation to join NATO. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give the country a choice between denuclearizing the Korean peninsula or having the West put enough arms in South Korea and nearby to allow us to destroy the North.
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion, and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.