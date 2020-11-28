Opinion/Letter: Swimming sites excel despite challenges

In these troubled times, I would like to give two shout-outs.

First, to the Brooks Family YMCA for creating a masking and social-distancing environment that patrons follow to the letter. And want to! Swimmers, for example, are masked from the front door until they arrive at their lane.

Second, to the University of Virginia’s Aquatic and Fitness Center for both its maintenance of a safe experience as well and its maintenance of the aquatic facilities to the highest standards. If you'd like to see how a pool should look, UVa sets the standard.

As a mask wearer, I feel quite safe in both buildings and would just like to say “thank you.”

John H. Post

Albemarle County