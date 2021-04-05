Opinion/Letter: Survivor stands up for Walker statement

As a survivor, when I first read Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s Facebook post where she compared her experience as a Black woman in this city to rape, I found myself paralyzed and deeply uncomfortable, haunted by memories of the worst moments of my life.

And yet, as friends sent me screenshots of the post, I responded, “Though this made me uncomfortable, when a woman compares an experience to rape, you consider it seriously.”

One can never politely assert one has been raped. The story must be told in increasingly more detail for the public to finally deem it worthy of such an incriminating title. Mayor Walker has named her experience over and over and has rarely been taken seriously.

Any woman who has publicly named her assailant knows this experience.

Likewise, people will claim that they’re your allies and that you’re delusional in the same breath. Perhaps the most egregious example is Councilor Michael Payne, who told The Daily Progress that he felt the language was harmful to survivors and was distracting from deeper conversations about change.