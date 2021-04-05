Opinion/Letter: Survivor stands up for Walker statement

As a survivor, when I first read Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s Facebook post where she compared her experience as a Black woman in this city to rape, I found myself paralyzed and deeply uncomfortable, haunted by memories of the worst moments of my life.
And yet, as friends sent me screenshots of the post, I responded, “Though this made me uncomfortable, when a woman compares an experience to rape, you consider it seriously.”
One can never politely assert one has been raped. The story must be told in increasingly more detail for the public to finally deem it worthy of such an incriminating title. Mayor Walker has named her experience over and over and has rarely been taken seriously.
Any woman who has publicly named her assailant knows this experience.
Likewise, people will claim that they’re your allies and that you’re delusional in the same breath. Perhaps the most egregious example is Councilor Michael Payne, who told The Daily Progress that he felt the language was harmful to survivors and was distracting from deeper conversations about change.
His first speech from the dais was in support of the mayor’s reappointment, where he referenced the glass cliff theory, a framework for understanding the pattern of organizations and governing bodies appointing women and minorities to leadership positions during crisis, often leading to failure and somehow the blame for starting the crisis they inherited.
His reaction to Mayor Walker naming her assailant — one he named often during his campaign — was not to stand in solidarity as he promised, but simply to push her right off that cliff.
As a white woman, I can only generally understand the historical and sociological causes of her trauma, but I could never relate to her experience. As a survivor, for the first time, I truly had a glimpse of the burden the mayor carries daily.
But it’s still not the same.
Olivia R. Gabbay
Charlottesville