Opinion/Letter: Support communities needing funding, police

I am writing in response to the editorial headlined “Presence of police is needed,” published The Daily Progress on Nov. 18.

Crime is “out of control” in Charlottesville public housing, according to a speaker at a recent emergency safety meeting.

My first thought upon reading the editorial was: Why aren’t there more police in the areas that need it more? The communities that seem to have the most crime involvement are the communities that require a greater police presence.

Meanwhile, some individuals and families can’t afford to move into the “safer” higher-income communities. This is an issue that has been problematic for “generations and generations,” as quoted in the editorial — and which could lead to children growing up thinking they will not be able to live better lives, because they have known only the unsafe situation in which they have lived.

For a more long-term solution, our Charlottesville community should start by focusing extra money toward the communities that need more surveillance and support. This could eventually help people gain a safer environment and lead residents to greater success.

Taylor M. Emmert

Albemarle County