 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Supervisors still not meeting in person, in public
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Supervisors still not meeting in person, in public

  • 0

Why is the Albemarle Board of Supervisors continuing to hide behind home and office Zoom screens for public meetings? What scares this board about gathering in-person with vaccinated, masked, and appropriately distanced taxpayers in the spacious Lane Auditorium?

Thousands of Albemarle students are now seated on crowded school buses and in small classrooms on a daily basis, but six supervisors still can’t sit on a stage twice a month in front of a few voters? Can open government be that frightening to these six Democrats?

Gary Grant

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://albemarle.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

https://www.cvillepedia.org/Albemarle_County_Board_of_Supervisors

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert