Opinion/Letter: Supervisors still not meeting in person, in public

Why is the Albemarle Board of Supervisors continuing to hide behind home and office Zoom screens for public meetings? What scares this board about gathering in-person with vaccinated, masked, and appropriately distanced taxpayers in the spacious Lane Auditorium?
Thousands of Albemarle students are now seated on crowded school buses and in small classrooms on a daily basis, but six supervisors still can’t sit on a stage twice a month in front of a few voters? Can open government be that frightening to these six Democrats?
Gary Grant
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://albemarle.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
https://www.cvillepedia.org/Albemarle_County_Board_of_Supervisors