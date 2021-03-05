Opinion/Letter: Sufficient court parking is social justice issue

Years ago, Charlottesville promised Albemarle County that it would provide 90 dedicated parking lot spaces and 15 on-street parking spaces to be reserved for county court and justice complex needs as part of the county’s decision to leave the county court and justice complex within city limits.
City cultural and political elites have mocked these promises, claiming that parking is not needed, claiming that other needs come first, and otherwise denying that parking for the county’s court and justice complex involves social justice claims.
But because parking is so hard to find near the court complex, these claims are manifold and obvious:
■ Where will persons with mobility disabilities and chronic health conditions impacting mobility park safely, conveniently and accessibly?
■ Where will persons with small children, or those pregnant with unborn children, park securely, conveniently and accessibly, consistent with the care of children or other dependents in their care?
■ How will persons with cognitive impairments or cognitive differences, emotional or behavioral dysfunctions or differences be able safely, conveniently and accessibly to park and to continue to where they need to go without undue burdens?
■ How will working class and poor persons coming in from the County, perhaps in a borrowed vehicle, or perhaps being driven in by someone they know with a vehicle willing to give them a ride — at likely considerable cost — direct their driver so that the driver may wait for them securely and conveniently so that the relationship with this essential driver (likely needed for other essential tasks) is not burdened?
For all these groups, safety and security are critical —especially as we see crime, including violent crime, rising in the city. Proximity and accessibility are critical, including likely the need for special treatment of sidewalks, signage (visual and audio signage), and other considerations.
City elites’ broken promises regarding social justice are many. Don’t add another one.
A fuller context is instructive: The good people of the county gave nearly $15 million to the city through the revenue sharing agreement in 2020, and has been giving revenue to the city since 1982; the city doesn’t do anything for it but to take it. The county keeps that promise every year.
With this vast treasure, shouldn’t the city be able to keep its social justice promises rather than weaseling out of them?
Edward Strickler
Prince Edward County
Information links:
https://www.c-ville.com/put-it-in-park
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/revenue-sharing-money-will-help-charlottesville-avoid-operating-cuts/article_e491a3d4-4ad7-57c5-84d1-4059f7f684ce.html