Opinion/Letter: Sufficient court parking is social justice issue

Years ago, Charlottesville promised Albemarle County that it would provide 90 dedicated parking lot spaces and 15 on-street parking spaces to be reserved for county court and justice complex needs as part of the county’s decision to leave the county court and justice complex within city limits.

City cultural and political elites have mocked these promises, claiming that parking is not needed, claiming that other needs come first, and otherwise denying that parking for the county’s court and justice complex involves social justice claims.

But because parking is so hard to find near the court complex, these claims are manifold and obvious:

■ Where will persons with mobility disabilities and chronic health conditions impacting mobility park safely, conveniently and accessibly?

■ Where will persons with small children, or those pregnant with unborn children, park securely, conveniently and accessibly, consistent with the care of children or other dependents in their care?

■ How will persons with cognitive impairments or cognitive differences, emotional or behavioral dysfunctions or differences be able safely, conveniently and accessibly to park and to continue to where they need to go without undue burdens?